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2 year warranty

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

SHL5000 Headband headphones

SHL5000/10

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Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

The light weight material used for the headband

30mm speaker drivers give you great sound with a deep bass

30mm speaker drivers give you great sound with a deep bass

Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

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