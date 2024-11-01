SHK2000PK/00
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The simple, ergonomic headband is fully adjustable to fit any kid’s head comfortably and grow alonside them.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
Screw-free and durable design allows headphones parts to pop off and pop back into place easily.
The ear shells are completely cushioned with soft foam for ultimate comfort and secure.
The slim headband is so ultra light and comfortable that it’s a joy to wear for hours on end. Kids may easily forget that they even have it on.
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