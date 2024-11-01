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    SHK2000PK Kids headphones

    SHK2000PK/00

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    SHK2000PK Kids headphones

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    See all Over Ear - On Ear Headphones

    Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

    Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

    The simple, ergonomic headband is fully adjustable to fit any kid’s head comfortably and grow alonside them.

    32mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

    32mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

    Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

    Screw-free and durable design built for playing hard

    Screw-free and durable design built for playing hard

    Screw-free and durable design allows headphones parts to pop off and pop back into place easily.

    Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable and secure fit

    Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable and secure fit

    The ear shells are completely cushioned with soft foam for ultimate comfort and secure.

    Ultra lightweight headband for superb comfort and fit

    Ultra lightweight headband for superb comfort and fit

    The slim headband is so ultra light and comfortable that it’s a joy to wear for hours on end. Kids may easily forget that they even have it on.

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