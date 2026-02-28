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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

SHE8105SL In ear headphones with mic

SHE8105SL/00

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Sturdy aluminum housing prevents vibration for sound clarity

Sturdy aluminum housing prevents vibration for sound clarity

The headphone’s housing is crafted from sturdy aluminum, which prevents vibration for the purest sound performance. In addition, it protects the earphones from the wear and tear of everyday use.

Anti-tangle slider keeps your cables together neatly

Anti-tangle slider keeps your cables together neatly

The smart anti-tangle slider helps you easily keep the two earpiece cables neatly together, simply by gliding it up. No more hassles with tangles or knots!

Durable Flexi-grip for strong headphone-to-cable connection

This soft yet durable and flexible connector between the earphone and cable helps protect against potential damage from repeated bending.

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