2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3905PK/00
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.
Compact efficient speakers ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with rich bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.
2.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
prashantspcew
25/10/2018
United Kingdom
Excellent sound quality but bad built quality
Good audio quality but sound issue from one side of headphone. The wire needs to be adjusted several times in order to receive sound from both the sides.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3905SL In-ear headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3905SL In-ear headphones with mic