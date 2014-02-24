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    SHE3905GD In ear headphones with mic

    SHE3905GD/00

    Overall rating / 5
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    SHE3905GD In ear headphones with mic

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    Soft silicone ear caps in 3 sizes for snug perfect fit

    Soft silicone ear caps in 3 sizes for snug perfect fit

    Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

    Inline mic and control switch between music and calls easily

    Inline mic and control switch between music and calls easily

    The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

    Compact efficient speakers for powerful sound and rich bass

    Compact efficient speakers for powerful sound and rich bass

    Compact efficient speakers ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with rich bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

    Textured strain relief for durability and secured grip

    Textured strain relief provides a secure, yet flexible connection between the headphones cable and the plug.

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