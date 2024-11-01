SHE3010WT/00
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Large 14.8mm speaker drivers squeezed into earbud headphones deliver high quality sound.
A rubberized front cap provide a totally soft body for wearing comfort.
A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
The transparent, rubberized headphone body molds itself to the shape of the ear for comfortable listening.
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