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    SHE3010WT Earbud headphones

    SHE3010WT/00

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    SHE3010WT Earbud headphones

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    14.8mm speaker drivers for high quality sound

    14.8mm speaker drivers for high quality sound

    Large 14.8mm speaker drivers squeezed into earbud headphones deliver high quality sound.

    Rubberized front caps for wearing comfort

    Rubberized front caps for wearing comfort

    A rubberized front cap provide a totally soft body for wearing comfort.

    Flexi-Grip design for durabilit

    A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

    Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

    Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

    Soft body ensures a comfortable fit

    The transparent, rubberized headphone body molds itself to the shape of the ear for comfortable listening.

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