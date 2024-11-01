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    SHE1350 Earbud headphones

    SHE1350/00

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    SHE1350 Earbud headphones

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    Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

    Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.

    14.8 mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

    Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 14.8 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

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