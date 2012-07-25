2 year warranty
Discontinued
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.
The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.
Using very high frequency modulation(RF) for the transmission link ensures sharp clear reception.
4.0
of 5
5
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Stevethetaxi
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Great headphones.
Good sound tone, comfortable, and reliable, These headphones have given good service during lots of use. A very contented customer, thank you Phillips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless Headphone
downlands
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
a good product for nighy time listening
I bought these headphones for night time use watching films in bed and not waking my partner up.They are comfortable to wear and the battery charge lasts a long time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless hi-fi headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless hi-fi headphones
KFOC
31/07/2011
United Kingdom
Clear sound, no hiss
I ordered two of these for use with TV. They fit better than any headphones I have used before and the infra-red system provides far better sound quality than my previous Sony 'radio signal' headphones.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless Headphone