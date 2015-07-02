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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones

SHC1300/05

2

| (1) Review

See all benefits

Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

High-frequency RF ensures clear and sharp reception

Using very high frequency modulation(RF) for the transmission link ensures sharp clear reception.

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Reviews

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2.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
1

02/07/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Not what exspected

I can't even go out of my living room without them start buzzing even though my kitchen is next room and door open and the highest volume is low I would not buy I only get to my living room door and starts buzzing

This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones

This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones

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