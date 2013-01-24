Home
Straw Cups

SCF797/00
Avent
Avent
  • Easily replace the straw as needed Easily replace the straw as needed Easily replace the straw as needed
    Philips Avent Straw Cups

    SCF797/00
    Easily replace the straw as needed

    The Philips Avent Bendy replacement straw set includes 2 straws. The set is perfect for replacing a lost part, or updating the straw to keep the cup clean and hygienic for use any time!

      Easily replace the straw as needed

      Keep your straw cup perfectly in shape!

      • Replacement straw set
      • 2-pack
      Suitable for all Bendy Straw Cups

      Suitable for all Bendy Straw Cups

      Use as in pack for 10oz Bendy Straw Cups. For 7oz straw cups, use household scissors to shorten the straw by 3cm. For easy measurement, check the side of the packaging.

      Lower straw is bent for easy drinking 'til the last sip

      Lower straw is bent for easy drinking 'til the last sip

      The lower part of the straw is bent so that the straw easily reaches the liquid which allows you to drink in a natural drinking position.

      Soft silicone straw with integrated anti-leak valve

      Soft silicone straw with integrated anti-leak valve

      The soft silicone straw is built with an integrated anti-leak valve to prevent mess.

      Dishwasher safe

      Dishwasher safe

      The replacement straw is dishwasher safe for convenience.

      Philips Avent cups follow the development of your child

      Learning to drink independently is a key step in a child's development. We support children's journey towards independent drinking, helping to enable an easy transition from breast or bottle to open cup. Learning from health care professionals, our different solutions with teats, soft and hard spouts, straws and 360° drinking rims follow the development of your child and stimulate his newly acquired motor and drinking skills. Our premium quality solutions are developed with convenience and hygiene in mind.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Two replacement straws
        suitable for 7oz and 10oz cup

      • Country of origin

        Indonesia
        Yes

