SCF760/00
  Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go
    -{discount-value}

    The Philips Avent straw cup SCF760/00 is an ideal drinking solution for the growing toddler. It is leak-proof, easy for the toddler to use independently with its unique twist lid and fully dissemble-able and cleanable.

    The Philips Avent straw cup SCF760/00 is an ideal drinking solution for the growing toddler. It is leak-proof, easy for the toddler to use independently with its unique twist lid and fully dissemble-able and cleanable.

    The Philips Avent straw cup SCF760/00 is an ideal drinking solution for the growing toddler. It is leak-proof, easy for the toddler to use independently with its unique twist lid and fully dissemble-able and cleanable.

    The Philips Avent straw cup SCF760/00 is an ideal drinking solution for the growing toddler. It is leak-proof, easy for the toddler to use independently with its unique twist lid and fully dissemble-able and cleanable.

      Leakproof, easy for the child to use independently

      • 9oz
      • 12m+ Straw
      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      .

      0% BPA Product

      This product contains 0% BPA

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        12 months +

      • What is included

        Cup (260ml/ 9oz)
        1  pcs

      • What is included

        Twist straw lid
        1  pcs
        Silicone straw
        1  pcs

      • Product dimensions and weight

        Depth
        80  mm
        Height
        210  mm
        Length
        100  mm
        Weight
        107  g

