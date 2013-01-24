Home
Avent Spout Cup

SCF750/00
Avent
    This Philips Avent BPA free spout cup SCF750/00 is amazingly spill-proof no matter if it is used at home or out and about, and yet easy to drink from. The spouts with valves also fit the feeding bottles so they become spill proof too.

    This Philips Avent BPA free spout cup SCF750/00 is amazingly spill-proof no matter if it is used at home or out and about, and yet easy to drink from. The spouts with valves also fit the feeding bottles so they become spill proof too.

    This Philips Avent BPA free spout cup SCF750/00 is amazingly spill-proof no matter if it is used at home or out and about, and yet easy to drink from. The spouts with valves also fit the feeding bottles so they become spill proof too.

      The patented valve of the Philips Avent spout cup controls flow and ensures no spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side

      This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        0.118  kg

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        6-12 months+

      • What is included

        Soft spout
        1  pcs
        Handle
        1  pcs
        Cup (200ml/ 7oz)
        1  pcs

      • Weight and dimensions

        No. of F-boxes in A-box
        6  pcs

      • Weight and dimensions

        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        76 (D) X 112 (W) X 130 (H)  mm
        F-box dimensions
        76 (D) X 112 (W) X 168 (H)  mm

