    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent food storage cups SCF720/10 are versatile, easy to use and designed to grow with your baby. The cups are ideal for storaging food both at home and away.

    Philips Avent food storage cups SCF720/10 are versatile, easy to use and designed to grow with your baby. The cups are ideal for storaging food both at home and away.

    Philips Avent food storage cups SCF720/10 are versatile, easy to use and designed to grow with your baby. The cups are ideal for storaging food both at home and away.

      BPA free food storage cups

      • BPA-Free
      Leak proof

      Leak proof

      Twist on lid for safe storage and transport

      Easy to organize

      Easy to organize

      Sturdy, stackable Philips Avent cups with writable surface to help you track dates and content

      Dishwasher Safe

      Dishwasher Safe

      Microwave safe

      Microwave safe

      Suitable for fridge & freezer

      Suitable for fridge & freezer

      Includes a recipe booklet

      Recipes has been developed in cooperation with Judy More, who is a registered Dietician and Nutritionist specialising in childhood nutrition.

      Technical Specifications

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0-6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • What is included

        Weaning spoon
        1  pcs
        Milk storage cup lid
        20  pcs
        Pre-sterilized VIA Cup (180 ml/ 6 oz)
        10  pcs
        Storage Cup (240 ml/8oz)
        10  pcs
        Recipe guide
        1  pcs

