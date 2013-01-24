Different flow rates for the most comfortable feed

Philips Avent offers four different flow rates to keep up with your baby’s growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. Philips Avent offers the newborn flow nipple with 1 hole (0M+), the slow flow nipple with 2 holes (1M+), the medium flow nipple with 3 holes (3M+) and the fast flow nipple with 4 holes (6M+). All nipples are available in twin packs.