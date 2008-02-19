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    Philips Avent VIA Avent Refill Cups

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    Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

    The Philips Avent storage system is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples.

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    Philips Avent VIA Avent Refill Cups

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    Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

    Refill cups for milk storage (no lids included)

    • 240ml
    Leak-proof twist-on system

    Leak-proof twist-on system

    For safe storage and transport

    Store your baby's feed

    Store your precious breast milk or baby food in the Philips Avent breast milk storage cups. You can store food in the fridge of freezer.

    Take baby's feed to go

    Perfect for on the go. You can easily take your baby's feed when you are going out

    Use with the Philip Avent breast milk containers

    The breast milk storage lids can be used with the Philips Avent breast milk storage containers.

    Technical Specifications

    • Convenience

      Travel ease
      Compact

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • Material

      BPA free*
      Yes

    • What is included

      Storage Cup (240 ml/8oz)
      10  pcs

    • Functions

      Easy storage
      Store/freeze milk and food
      No leakage
      Yes
      Twist-on lid
      Yes

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 0 - 6 months
      • 6 - 12 months

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