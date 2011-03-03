2 year warranty
Discontinued
Hygiene on the go
This Philips Avent faster flow cup is ideal for the active toddler. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from. The cup has a flip-top lid and a clever side clip to attach to belt or buggy.
340ml
18m+ sport spout
Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
honey
03/03/2011
United Kingdom
Good One
I used many cups but all re not so user friendly, Easy to use it and my kids enjoy it while drinking.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF609/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF609/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy