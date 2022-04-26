Search terms

EN
AR
  • Inspired by baby. Effective for mum Inspired by baby. Effective for mum Inspired by baby. Effective for mum
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Electric breast pump Advance

    SCF391/11

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Inspired by baby. Effective for mum

    Enter a new era of expression with the Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump. Perfect balance of suction & nipple stimulation, inspired by baby's drinking rythm and soft cushion gently adapts to your nipple size & shape. See more below.

    See all benefits

    Philips Avent Electric breast pump Advance

    Similar products

    See all Breast pumps

    Inspired by baby. Effective for mum

    Natural motion technology for quicker milk flow*

    • Single
    • Corded use
    Natural motion technology for a quick milk flow*

    Natural motion technology for a quick milk flow*

    Express more milk in less time* with a cushion that stimulates the breast to express milk just like baby. It seamlessly adjusts from stimulation mode to expression mode', and applies just the right amount of nipple stimulation and suction for maximum milk flow. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results.*

    One size soft and adaptive silicone cushion

    One size soft and adaptive silicone cushion

    One size fits all. Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your nipple. It fits 99.98% of nipple sizes* (up to 30mm).

    Finding the right nipple is important

    Finding the right nipple is important

    If your newborn baby is consistently not taking enough milk throughout the feeding sessions or has complications in getting milk, switch to a nipple with a higher flow rate. If persistent feeding issues occur, consult a healthcare professional.

    Express without leaning forward

    Express without leaning forward

    Feel relaxed as you express thanks to a design that lets you sit upright rather than having to lean forward. No need to lean forward, clinically proven comfortable expressing position*. Based on product clinical trial results with 20 participants (2019); 90% of participants find the expressing position comfortable (single electric); 95% of participants find the expressing position comfortable double electric).

    Personalized experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

    Personalized experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

    Finely tune every session to your needs with a wide range of stimulation and expression settings. Our breast pump offers 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels for a personalized experience.

    Quiet motor for a discreet experience anywhere (corded use)

    Quiet motor for a discreet experience anywhere (corded use)

    Express whenever and wherever you like thanks to our quiet motor with a slimline design. Corded use only.

    Minimal parts and intuitive setup

    Minimal parts and intuitive setup

    Our closed expression system means milk stays out of tubing so there's less to clean. Fewer parts also make it a breeze to put back together again.

    Pause/Play function

    Pause/Play function

    If you need to adjust or take a break, the start/pause button is always at your finger tips.

    Memory function

    Memory function

    Know what you like? The breast pump automatically remembers your last settings, so all you need to do is sit down and press start.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Mains voltage
      100 - 240  V

    • Material

      Bottle
      • BPA free*
      • Polypropylene
      Teat
      • BPA free*
      • Silicone
      Breast pump
      BPA-free* (food contact parts only)

    • What is included

      4oz Bottle with 0m+ nipple
      1  pcs
      Disposable breast pads
      2  pcs
      Expression kit
      1  pcs
      Motor unit (Corded use only)
      1  pcs
      Sealing disc
      1  pcs
      Micro-USB adapter (corded use)
      1  pcs

    • Ease of use

      Breast pump use
      • Easy cleaning & assembly
      • quiet motor
      • memory function

    • Functions

      No leaning forward
      Sit in a comfortable position
      Settings
      • 16 expression levels
      • 8 stimulation levels
      Soft & adaptive cushion
      Gentle stimulation

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019) compared to time to MER results for other Philips predecessor pump technology from Feasibility study with 9 participants (Netherlands, 2018)
    • 1)Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index, and breast anatomy: are they related?. Breastfeeding Medicine, 2019, (109 participants, Israel); (2)Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation.
    • Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, 1993, (20 Caucasian participants, USA); (3)Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).
    • Based on questionnaire results for 1k cushion from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019)
    • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.