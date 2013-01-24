Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Philips Avent

Fast bottle warmer

SCF358/00
Avent
Overall rating / 5
Avent
  • Fast and easy warming Fast and easy warming Fast and easy warming
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Fast bottle warmer

    SCF358/00
    Overall rating / 5

    Fast and easy warming

    Prepare perfectly warmed feeds in minutes with a bottle warmer that manages the temperature for you. The smart temperature control prevents milk and baby food from overheating and adjusts the heating pattern for fast warming. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Fast bottle warmer

    Fast and easy warming

    Prepare perfectly warmed feeds in minutes with a bottle warmer that manages the temperature for you. The smart temperature control prevents milk and baby food from overheating and adjusts the heating pattern for fast warming. See all benefits

    Fast and easy warming

    Prepare perfectly warmed feeds in minutes with a bottle warmer that manages the temperature for you. The smart temperature control prevents milk and baby food from overheating and adjusts the heating pattern for fast warming. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Fast bottle warmer

    Fast and easy warming

    Prepare perfectly warmed feeds in minutes with a bottle warmer that manages the temperature for you. The smart temperature control prevents milk and baby food from overheating and adjusts the heating pattern for fast warming. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all baby-bottle-warmers

      Fast and easy warming

      Ready in as little as 3 minutes*

      • Warms evenly, no hotspots
      • Warms quickly
      • Defrosts quickly
      • Warms baby food too
      Smart temperature control warms to the ideal temperature

      Smart temperature control warms to the ideal temperature

      Set the milk volume, press start, and let the smart temperature control take care of the rest for you. It detects the milk's initial temperature and quickly warms it to the ideal temperature and keeps it there for up to 60 minutes.

      Defrost function for frozen milk and baby food containers

      Defrost function for frozen milk and baby food containers

      Like to keep the freezer stocked with extra feeds? The bottle warmer quickly defrosts milk and baby food containers too.

      Warms up baby food containers as well as milk

      Warms up baby food containers as well as milk

      When your little one is ready to graduate to solids, the bottle warmer also defrosts and warms baby food containers.

      Easy to clean

      Easy to clean

      Designed with just one piece so cleaning is easy and you can enjoy more time with your little one.

      Maintains the ideal temperature for up to 60 minutes

      Maintains the ideal temperature for up to 60 minutes

      Our bottle warmer maintains the perfect temperature for up to 60 minutes, just in case you need more flexibility around mealtime.

      Compatible with most leading bottle and baby food jar brands

      Compatible with most leading bottle and baby food jar brands

      Designed to fit your baby's favorite Philips Avent bottles and most leading baby bottle and baby food jar brands.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Designed in
        Europe
        Produced in
        China

      • What is included

        Bottle warmer
        1  pcs

      • Product Material

        ABS
        Yes
        PP
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxHxD)
        160.4 x 139.9 x 148.55  mm
        Retail pack dimensions (WxHxD)
        175 x 185 x 160  mm

      • Technical specifications

        Power consumption
        400  W
        Safety Classification
        Class 1
        Voltage
        220-240 V, 50/60 Hz

      • Development stages

        Stages
        All

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • With 150ml/5oz of milk at a temperature of 20 'C / 70 'F in a Philips Avent Natural bottle of 260ml/9oz