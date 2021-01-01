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Discontinued

Philips Aventultra air pacifier

SCF342/21

4.7

| (75) Reviews | 99% recommend this product

A light, breathable pacifier

Soothe your baby with a pacifier that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colors and designs.

See all benefits

Extra-large air holes let your baby's skin breathe

A light, breathable pacifier

  • Lets your baby’s skin breathe

  • 0-6m

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

4 extra large air holes

4 extra large air holes

ultra air is designed to allow maximum air flow, so your baby's sensitive skin can breathe.

Skin stays drier while soothing

Skin stays drier while soothing

Your little one's skin stays drier while soothing, thanks to this pacifier's breathable design which creates a maximum air flow.

Rounded edges for comfortable soothing

Rounded edges for comfortable soothing

The ultra air shield is lightweight and features rounded edges for your baby's comfort.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

75

Reviews

99%

recommend this product

2
1

01/01/2021

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Very nice product

I like the product bcz i give it to my baby in his 4 months and hé like it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF344/21 ultra air pacifier

Date of Use 2019-12-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF344/21 ultra air pacifier

Date of Use 2019-12-01

18/12/2020

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Ultra air pacifier is safe and beneficial

5plus rating as it doesn't causes gas and have recommended to my friends and family.

Pros

Great for teething.

Cons

So far no cons found

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF344/21 ultra air pacifier

Date of Use 2019-11-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF344/21 ultra air pacifier

Date of Use 2019-11-18

11/12/2020

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

ultra air pacifier has

the first time my daughter use this ultra air pacifier, she was confused of the size because she used to use pacifier 1-6mos only and the size of it is smaller than 6-12mos. so i let her use this ultra air pacifier until she get to used it. Now she likes it. she feels comfortable of the size and the texture of the nipple. plus her skin around the ultra air pacifier doesnt gets wet. she can sleep deeply.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF344/23 ultra air pacifier

Date of Use 2019-12-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF344/23 ultra air pacifier

Date of Use 2019-12-11

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Disclaimers

  1. 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our 0-6m and 6-18m ultra air and ultra soft pacifiers.

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

  3. No 1 global pacifier brand

  4. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year