I am a mother of 5. My youngest is almost a year old. She uses pacifiers occasionally to soothe herself while sleeping or napping. Like the design of this pacifier. It has a loop for the baby to grasp as well as to attach it to a toy or strap. The shape of the nipple is soft and pliable. My baby seemed to like it and sucked on it and immediately has taken a liking to it. I have tried many pacifiers and this is one of the two styles that she will accept and not spit out. I don't have to worry about chapped or wet skin around her mouth now as these keep the area around the mouth dry. I'm a fan and will keep using it. Also, I liked that these pacifiers came in a case. I cleaned them following the easy directions on the packaging. It was simple to steam them in the case and I always keep one paci in the case in my diaper bag. I can easily run it under hot water or drop it in a mug of hot water to clean.