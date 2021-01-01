2 year warranty
Discontinued
A light, breathable pacifier
Soothe your baby with a pacifier that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colors and designs.
Lets your baby’s skin breathe
0-6m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
ultra air is designed to allow maximum air flow, so your baby's sensitive skin can breathe.
Your little one's skin stays drier while soothing, thanks to this pacifier's breathable design which creates a maximum air flow.
The ultra air shield is lightweight and features rounded edges for your baby's comfort.
4.7
of 5
75
Reviews
99%
recommend this product
Natsumi
01/01/2021
United Arab Emirates
Part of promotion
Very nice product
I like the product bcz i give it to my baby in his 4 months and hé like it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF344/21 ultra air pacifier
Date of Use 2019-12-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF344/21 ultra air pacifier
Date of Use 2019-12-01
Ghazal
18/12/2020
United Arab Emirates
Part of promotion
Ultra air pacifier is safe and beneficial
5plus rating as it doesn't causes gas and have recommended to my friends and family.
Pros
Great for teething.
Cons
So far no cons found
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF344/21 ultra air pacifier
Date of Use 2019-11-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF344/21 ultra air pacifier
Date of Use 2019-11-18
isnain
11/12/2020
United Arab Emirates
Part of promotion
ultra air pacifier has
the first time my daughter use this ultra air pacifier, she was confused of the size because she used to use pacifier 1-6mos only and the size of it is smaller than 6-12mos. so i let her use this ultra air pacifier until she get to used it. Now she likes it. she feels comfortable of the size and the texture of the nipple. plus her skin around the ultra air pacifier doesnt gets wet. she can sleep deeply.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF344/23 ultra air pacifier
Date of Use 2019-12-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF344/23 ultra air pacifier
Date of Use 2019-12-11
2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our 0-6m and 6-18m ultra air and ultra soft pacifiers.
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
No 1 global pacifier brand
2014 Manufacturer of the Year