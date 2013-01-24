Home
Avent Single electronic breast pump

SCF302/01
Avent
    The unique Philips Avent BPA Free Manual Breast Pump SCF302/01 assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*.

    The unique Philips Avent BPA Free Manual Breast Pump SCF302/01 assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*.

    The unique Philips Avent BPA Free Manual Breast Pump SCF302/01 assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*.

    The unique Philips Avent BPA Free Manual Breast Pump SCF302/01 assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*.

      Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

      Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

      Learns and continues your pumping rhythm

      Electronic memory learns and at the touch of a button, continues your personal pumping rhythm.

      More milk, naturally

      Expression allows breast milk to be available, even when you can't be there

      By mains power, battery power and manual

      In addition to mains power, this single electronic pump can also operate using battery power and as a manual pump, for total flexibility.

      Gentle vacuum mimics baby's suckling for steady milk flow

      The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • Power

        Voltage
        100 - 240  V

      • What is included

        Extra soft newborn flow nipple
        1  pcs
        Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
        1  pcs
        Bottle stand/funnel cover
        1  pcs
        Newborn nipple travel pack
        1  pcs
        Spare parts
        1  pcs

      • What is included

        Electronic Breast Pump
        1 pc
        Battery pack
        1  pcs
        Manual pump parts for when power is not available
        1

