Search terms

EN
AR
  • Sterilise in minutes and simply store Sterilise in minutes and simply store Sterilise in minutes and simply store
  • Play Pause

    Philips Avent Baby Bottle Sterilizer

    SCF291/01

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Sterilise in minutes and simply store

    Sterilize up to six feeding bottles with accessories in just 10 minutes. The slim but roomy Bottle Sterilizer Advanced is fast and efficient, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed.

    See all benefits

    Philips Avent Baby Bottle Sterilizer

    Similar products

    See all Baby bottle sterilizers

    Sterilise in minutes and simply store

    Sterilize in just 10 mins

    • Bottle Sterilizer
    • Advanced
    Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

    Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

    Sterilizing is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every sterilizer uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.

    A sterilizing cycle lasts just 10 minutes

    A sterilizing cycle lasts just 10 minutes

    Experience speed and safety with the sterilizing cycle lasting just 10 minutes, after which the sterilizer automatically turns itself off.

    Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

    Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

    Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odors.

    Our sterilizer is designed for space-saving flexibility

    Our sterilizer is designed for space-saving flexibility

    Our advanced sterilizer is adaptable, reducing in size for smaller items like soothers, and to minimize your counter-top space when not in use.

    Stays sterile for 24 hours*

    Stays sterile for 24 hours*

    The sterilizer's thorough, chemical-free cleaning will keep its contents sterile for up to 24 hours. How? Just keep the lid on.

    Roomy inside, compact outside

    Roomy inside, compact outside

    Our sterilizer is slender and yet still holds up to six Philips Avent baby bottles. It also fits all the other essentials, from teats and soothers to a manual breast pump.

    This sterilizer is quick and easy to clean

    This sterilizer is quick and easy to clean

    Top to bottom, inside and out, the sterilizer is quick and easy to clean – even the heating plate. So you get more time to be with your little one.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power consumption
      650  W
      Voltage
      220-240V~ 50-60Hz, 220V~ 60Hz (Korea), 120-127V~ 60Hz (NAM)
      Safety Classification
      Class 1
      Power consumption (off mode)
      <0.3W (period reaches automatically off mode: <1 min)

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions
      304 x 183 x 359  mm
      Weight
      1.78  kg

    • Design specifications

      Materials
      Plastic (PP)

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • What is included

      Tongs
      1  pcs
      Electric steam sterilizer
      1 pcs

    • Compatibility

      Philips-Avent range compatible
      Yes

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

    • Packaging specifications

      Paper-based packaging**
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.
    • *Either the old or the new paper-based packaging may be received during the transition period
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.