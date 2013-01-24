Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

SCF284/02
Avent
Overall rating / 5
  • Convenient and effective sterilization Convenient and effective sterilization Convenient and effective sterilization
    -{discount-value}

    Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

    SCF284/02

    Convenient and effective sterilization

    With its adjustable size, the Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer takes up the least amount of kitchen space yet perfectly fits the items you want to sterilize whether it’s a few small items or a full load.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

    Convenient and effective sterilization

    With its adjustable size, the Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer takes up the least amount of kitchen space yet perfectly fits the items you want to sterilize whether it’s a few small items or a full load.

    Convenient and effective sterilization

    With its adjustable size, the Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer takes up the least amount of kitchen space yet perfectly fits the items you want to sterilize whether it’s a few small items or a full load.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

    Convenient and effective sterilization

    With its adjustable size, the Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer takes up the least amount of kitchen space yet perfectly fits the items you want to sterilize whether it’s a few small items or a full load.

    Similar products

    See all baby-bottle-sterilizers

      Convenient and effective sterilization

      Flexible, easy loading

      • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
      • Sterilizes in 6 minutes
      • Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles
      • Adjustable 3-in-1 design
      3-in-1 modular sterilizer design

      3-in-1 modular sterilizer design

      The sterilizer's unique modular design enables you to fit the bottles and accessories flexibly, and organize them easily. Thus loading and unloading are very convenient. It also takes up minimal kitchen space.

      Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

      Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

      The sterilizer will keep its contents - baby bottles, breast pumps etc - sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

      Spacious design

      Spacious design

      Holds up to six 330 ml / 11oz Philips Avent Classic and Natural bottles to be sterilized at once.

      Sterilizes various bottles, breast pumps & accessories

      The sterilizer is suitable for use with both standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like  breast pumps and accessories.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Turkey

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        50-60Hz

      • Power

        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        290 x 160 x 150 (w x d x h)  mm
        Weight
        1.5  kg

      • What is included

        Tongs
        1  pcs

      • Technical specifications

        Power consumption
        650  W
        Safety Classification
        Class 1

      • Material

        Polypropylene
        Yes

      • What is included

        Electric steam sterilizer
        1 piece

      • Compatibility

        Philips-Avent range compatible
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item