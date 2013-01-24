Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Philips Avent Express

Electric Steam Sterilizer

SCF274/26
Avent
Overall rating / 5
1 Awards
Avent
  • Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Express Electric Steam Sterilizer

    SCF274/26
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes

    Fast and easy to use See all benefits

    Philips Avent Express Electric Steam Sterilizer

    Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes

    Fast and easy to use See all benefits

    Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes

    Fast and easy to use See all benefits

    Philips Avent Express Electric Steam Sterilizer

    Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes

    Fast and easy to use See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all baby-bottle-sterilizers

      Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes

      Fast and easy to use

      • 220-240V
      Effective sterilization

      Effective sterilization

      Steam sterilization is proven to be the most effective way to protect your baby from harmful germs. Based on the hospital principle, the intensive heat of the steam eliminates harmful bacteria.

      Fast and easy to use

      Fast and easy to use

      Just add water, load, switch on, contents are sterile and ready to use in approximately 8 minutes.

      Large capacity

      Large capacity

      Holds up to six 260 ml/ 9oz Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps and accessories.

      Sterile contents for up to 6 hours

      Sterile contents for up to 6 hours

      Contents remain sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • Power

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • What is included

        Extra soft Slow Flow nipple
        2  pcs

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        313 (H), 235 (W), 235 (L)  mm
        Weight
        1.575  kg

      • What is included

        Tongs
        1  pcs
        Airflex Feeding Bottle (260 ml/ 9 oz)
        2  pcs

      • What is included

        Measuring jug
        1  pcs
        Express Electric Steam Sterilizer
        1  pcs

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item