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    Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer

    SCF260/22

    Overall rating / 5
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    Fast, intelligent warming

    The new Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer makes it easy to warm baby's feed quickly and safely. The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time. Just select a few starting options and let the Bottle Warmer do the rest!

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer

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    Fast, intelligent warming

    • 220-240V
    Ultra fast, multiple warming options

    Ultra fast, multiple warming options

    Simply select from a few options and the iQ technology calculates the warming time to heat your baby's feed gently and evenly.

    Heats safely and evenly

    Heats safely and evenly

    Feeds are heated evenly without hot spots. Automatic shut-off means no risk of overheating.

    iQ Technology- Responding intelligently to meet your needs

    iQ Technology- Responding intelligently to meet your needs

    Philips Avent iQ products with advanced technology are intelligent and responsive – designed to make feeding and caring for your baby easier.

    Lets you know when feed is ready

    Easy to use digital display keeps you informed.

    Ideal for all types of feed

    For milk and baby food from the fridge, freezer or at room temperature. Fits all Avent Bottles, VIA Cups and baby food jars. **

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      220 - 240  V

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • What is included

      Weaning spoon
      1  pcs
      Bottle and baby food warmer
      1  pcs
      Airflex Feeding Bottle (260 ml/ 9 oz)
      1  pcs
      Extra soft Slow Flow nipple
      1  pcs

    • Compatibility

      Compatible with:
      All Philips AVENT Bottles, Magic Cups, and baby food jars. Exception: not recommended for use with 11oz/330ml PP semi-transparent Philips AVENT bottle.

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 0 - 6 months
      • 6 - 12 months

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    • * Exception: not recommended for use with 11oz/330ml PP semi-transparent Philips AVENT bottle.
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