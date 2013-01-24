Home
Disposable breast pads

SCF253/02
Avent
  • Comfortable through the night Comfortable through the night Comfortable through the night
    -{discount-value}

      Comfortable through the night

      • 20 night pads
      All-round leakage barrier

      All-round leakage barrier

      Designed for extra protection when lying down.

      Overnight protection

      Overnight protection

      The Philips Avent breast pads have wider shape and thicker core for added absorbency. Double adhesive strips to secure the pad in place.

      Silky soft feel

      Silky soft feel

      Silky soft topsheet and breathable, natural materials. Dermatologically tested.

      Ultra dry

      Ultra dry

      The Philips Avent breast pads have multiple layers for super absorbancy.

      Developed with breastfeeding expert

      Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.

      Hygienic

      Individually wrapped for extra hygiene.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Material

        Breast pads
        • Dermatologically tested
        • Natural materials

      • What is included

        Disposable night breast pads
        2  pcs

      • Design

        Discreet contoured shape
        Yes

      • Functions

        Ultra dry
        • Multi layers
        • One-way top

      • Dimensions & weight

        Dimensions
        140x140x100  mm

      • Maximum comfort

        Anti-slip
        Adhesive tape

      • Silky soft feel

        Silky soft topsheet
        • Breathable natural material
        • Dermatologically tested

