2 year warranty
Discontinued
Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic pacifier. Available in a range of colors, our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.
For essential comfort
0-6m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to Philips Avent nipples and 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers.*
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*
4.6
of 5
26
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Coollady
01/08/2019
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Fabulous comforter
My baby has really taken to these comforters, the shape and size seem to be perfect for her. In the past she has not really got on with different brands I have tried do these were a god send. They help to settle her after a feed and get her back to sleep in mins
Pros
Great shape
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/12 Classic soother
Date of Use 2018-07-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/12 Classic soother
Date of Use 2018-07-01
Yellowbear66
22/07/2019
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great soothers my baby will only settle with these
These are great soothers - I have tried several with my baby but these are the only ones that settle him straight away and are a real god send at night when he is restless.
Pros
Just great
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/12 Classic soother
Date of Use 2018-06-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/12 Classic soother
Date of Use 2018-06-22
Nicola1818
08/07/2019
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Fabulous soothers my baby loves!
These soothers are just great, my baby has really taken well to them, the colours and designs are attractive and very unisex, the teats are fab design, not too big or too small, I am very happy with them and will be purchasing more!
Pros
Great design, great shape, teat just the right size
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/12 Classic soother
Date of Use 2019-06-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF182/12 Classic soother
Date of Use 2019-06-08
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
No 1 global pacifier brand
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
2014 Manufacturer of the Year
Tested online with 100 moms, UK 2012
Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage