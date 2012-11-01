2 year warranty
Discontinued
Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
Let your little one's skin breathe with the Philips Avent Freeflow pacifier. The shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation. Our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.
Soothe with the comfort of air
0-6m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
Skin needs to breathe, especially your little one's. Our shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation.
Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to Philips Avent nipples and 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers.*
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Ariana
01/11/2012
United Kingdom
Breastfeed baby took this dummy
I had tried 3 different makes and I googled dummies taken by breastfeed babies and went out to get this dummy. It worked so I am a happy Mommy!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF178/23 Freeflow soothers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF178/23 Freeflow soothers
NixJay
01/11/2012
United Kingdom
Breastfeed baby took this dummy
I had tried 3 different makes and I googled dummies taken by breastfeed babies and went out to get this dummy. It worked so I am a happy Mommy!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF178/23 Freeflow soothers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF178/23 Freeflow soothers
No 1 global pacifier brand
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
Tested online with 100 moms, UK 2012
2014 Manufacturer of the Year