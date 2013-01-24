Home
  Shaped for easier feeding without spills
    -{discount-value}

    Overall rating / 5
    Shaped for easier feeding without spills

    Small-bowled Philips Avent spoons SCF175/11 specially designed for small mouths and tender gums. See all benefits

      Shaped for easier feeding without spills

      BPA Free weaning spoon

      • BPA-Free
      Small-bowled spoons

      Small-bowled spoons

      Specially designed for small mouths and tender gums

      Long handle - easy to hold, use and clean

      Long handle - easy to hold, use and clean

      The Philips Avent spoon specially made with a long handle for easier feeds without spills

      Spoons are suitable for use 6m+

      Spoons are suitable for use 6m+

      Dishwasher safe and can be sterilzed

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 6 months +
        • 6 - 12 months

      • What is included

        Weaning spoon
        2  pcs

