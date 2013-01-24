Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Philips Avent

Trainer handles for cup

SCF142/00
Avent
Overall rating / 5
1 Awards
Avent
  • For independent drinking For independent drinking For independent drinking
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Trainer handles for cup

    SCF142/00
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards

    For independent drinking

    The Trainer Handles fit Philips Avent feeding bottles and cups, to help independent drinking at every stage. They are easy to fit and remove so cups can be used with or without handles.Available in green and orange.

    Philips Avent Trainer handles for cup

    For independent drinking

    The Trainer Handles fit Philips Avent feeding bottles and cups, to help independent drinking at every stage. They are easy to fit and remove so cups can be used with or without handles.Available in green and orange.

    For independent drinking

    The Trainer Handles fit Philips Avent feeding bottles and cups, to help independent drinking at every stage. They are easy to fit and remove so cups can be used with or without handles.Available in green and orange.

    Philips Avent Trainer handles for cup

    For independent drinking

    The Trainer Handles fit Philips Avent feeding bottles and cups, to help independent drinking at every stage. They are easy to fit and remove so cups can be used with or without handles.Available in green and orange.

    Similar products

    See all toddler-feeding

      For independent drinking

      Easy removable cup handles

      Contoured shape

      For little hands to hold comfortably

      Easy to fit and remove

      Cups can be used with or without handles

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        4 months +

      • What is included

        Trainer handles
        2  pcs

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item