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  • Extra airflow for sensitive skin Extra airflow for sensitive skin Extra airflow for sensitive skin

    Philips Avent Contemporary Freeflow Soothers

    SCF132/32

    Overall rating / 5
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    Extra airflow for sensitive skin

    Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odour-free. Colours are subject to change.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Contemporary Freeflow Soothers

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    See all Pacifiers

    Extra airflow for sensitive skin

    Freeflow shields and modern contemporary designs.

    • 0-6m
    Security ring handle

    Security ring handle

    For easy removal of the Philips Avent pacifier at any time

    Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

    Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

    Philips Avent flat, drop-shaped symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the pacifier ends upside-down in the mouth.

    User-friendly silicone nipples

    User-friendly silicone nipples

    The Philips Avent silicone nipple is taste and odor-free so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby. The silicone is smooth, transparent, easy to clean and it doesn't get sticky. The nipple is strong, long-lasting and won't become mis-shapen or discolored over time.

    Snap-on protective cap

    Snap-on protective cap

    To keep sterilized nipples hygienic

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • What is included

      Silicone Pacifier
      2  pcs
      Snap-on protective cap
      2  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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