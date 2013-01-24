Home
    Our Philips Avent SCD535/00 DECT Baby Monitor makes you feel close to your baby, even when you are not in the same room. With our new ECO mode, you can also be friendlier to the environment, whilst not losing that vital connection.

      ECO mode allows you to lower your energy consumption and transmission power

      DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby

      The small, rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless roaming for up to 24 hours before re-charging is required

      Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hic-up with perfect clarity. DECT technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime

      Combined humidity and temperature sensor allows you to monitor the climate in baby's room. Your baby can't regulate its body temperature as well as you can and a slight change in temperature, and too much or too little humidity can make your baby restless. A specially combined humidity and temperature sensor will immediately alert you, through the digital display on the parent unit, if the climate in your baby's room changes. Monitor the complete climate in baby's room

      A range of 330m and a belt clip and neck cord allows you to be fully mobile in and around the home. A versatile travel bag will protect your baby monitor when you are away from home.

      The parent unit of the Philips Avent baby monitor will alert when the power is low, or if you are out of range

      Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room. Even with the Parent Unit is muted, a vibrating sound alert will notify you when a set sound level is reached

      Enables you to adjust the sound and volume levels, so you can hear every giggle, gurgle and hic-up

      Your baby may still be restless when you first put them to bed. Help soothe and calm your baby to sleep with the warm tranquil glow of the night light which can be activate from the parent or baby unit. (Remote activation not available in US) There's nothing like a gentle lullaby to calm a restless baby. From any room in the house you can select one of 5 relaxing tunes, helping your baby to drift effortlessly to sleep in no time. (Remote activation not available in US)

      Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one click of this essential feature you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home

      Technical Specifications

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • Pregnancy
        • 0 - 6 months

      • Power

        Operating time on battery
        24  hour(s)
        Power supply
        220 - 240  V
        Charging time
        3  hour(s)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Automatic channel selection
        Yes
        Number of channels
        120

      • Convenience

        Auto out-of-range warning
        Yes
        Power on indication
        Yes
        Battery low indication
        Yes
        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes
        Sound-level lights
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Operating temperature range
        10 - 40  °C

      • Power

        Power supply
        120 V (US)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Frequency band
        DECT

      • Accessories

        Batteries
        Yes
        Neck cord
        Yes
        Charging base for parent unit
        Yes
        Quick start guide
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Sensitivity control
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Belt clip, neck cord and travel bag
        Yes
        AC/DC adaptor
        Yes
        DFU/ user manual
        Yes

      • Logistic data

        F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
        305 x 135 x 187  mm

      • Convenience

        Vibration alert
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Storage temperature range
        10 - 40  °C

      Get support for this product

