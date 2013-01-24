Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Avent Analogue baby monitor

SCD480/00
Avent
  • Simply hear your baby Simply hear your baby Simply hear your baby
    -{discount-value}

    Avent Analogue baby monitor

    SCD480/00

    Simply hear your baby

    Ensures secure reception in and around the house and minimum interference from any other device.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent Analogue baby monitor

    Simply hear your baby

    Ensures secure reception in and around the house and minimum interference from any other device.

    Simply hear your baby

    Ensures secure reception in and around the house and minimum interference from any other device.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent Analogue baby monitor

    Simply hear your baby

    Ensures secure reception in and around the house and minimum interference from any other device.

    Similar products

    See all baby-monitors

      Simply hear your baby

      Up to 200m range

      Indicates a continuous connection between the two units

      Indicates a continuous connection between the two units

      Indicates a continuous connection between the baby and the parent unit with visible and audible link indicators.

      Minimum interference from other monitors

      Minimum interference from other monitors.

      Continuous connection

      Continuous connection between baby unit and parent unit with visible and audible link indicators.

      Technical Specifications

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Accessories

        Batteries
        No

      • Accessories

        AC/DC adaptor
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item