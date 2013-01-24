Home
Newborn Starter Set

SCD234/07
    Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

    SCD234/07
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards

    For healthy, active feeding

    A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle.

      Clinically proven to reduce colic*

      A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. (www.philips.com/Avent).

      The Avent Airflex Feeding Bottle uses an Airflex Valve which works with baby’s natural feeding action.

      The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • What is included

        Extra soft Newborn Flow nipple
        4  pcs
        Extra soft Slow Flow nipple
        2  pcs

      • What is included

        Airflex Feeding Bottle (260 ml/ 9 oz)
        2  pcs
        Bottle and nipple brush
        1  pcs
        Airflex Feeding Bottle (125 ml/ 4 oz)
        2  pcs
        Newborn Pacifier
        1  pcs

