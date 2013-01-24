Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

VisaPure

Deep Pore Cleansing Brush

SC5996/00
Overall rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Brush head for deep pore cleansing Brush head for deep pore cleansing Brush head for deep pore cleansing
    -{discount-value}

    VisaPure Deep Pore Cleansing Brush

    SC5996/00
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Brush head for deep pore cleansing

    The Deep pore brush head deeply cleanses the pores. It helps to reduce blackheads and is designed to reduce the appearance of pores, thanks to the ultra thin bristles which are smaller than your pores. See all benefits

    VisaPure Deep Pore Cleansing Brush

    Brush head for deep pore cleansing

    The Deep pore brush head deeply cleanses the pores. It helps to reduce blackheads and is designed to reduce the appearance of pores, thanks to the ultra thin bristles which are smaller than your pores. See all benefits

    Brush head for deep pore cleansing

    The Deep pore brush head deeply cleanses the pores. It helps to reduce blackheads and is designed to reduce the appearance of pores, thanks to the ultra thin bristles which are smaller than your pores. See all benefits

    VisaPure Deep Pore Cleansing Brush

    Brush head for deep pore cleansing

    The Deep pore brush head deeply cleanses the pores. It helps to reduce blackheads and is designed to reduce the appearance of pores, thanks to the ultra thin bristles which are smaller than your pores. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all skincare-accessories

      Brush head for deep pore cleansing

      For clean and soft skin

      • Deep pore cleansing
      • For daily use
      • Replace every 3 months
      • Easy to replace
      Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

      Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

      Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

      Deep pore brush for all skin types

      Deep pore brush reduces and prevents visibility of pores and blackheads. The brush comes with a unique combination of thicker and thinner bristles. The thin bristles reach the pores and cleanse them well, while the thicker bristles swipe away the dirt. Prevents and reduces the appearance of pores in 9/10 women.*

      Unique composition of face cleansing brush bristles

      All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and silky soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are up to 3x smaller than your pores and dense brush reach more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.

      Click-on brush head; easy to put on and take off

      Simply click on or click off the brush head. Easy to fit, our brush heads are compatible across all Visapure models.

      Replace every 3 months

      For best results, replace the brush every 3 months. The brush is easy to replace by simply pulling off the brush from the device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Use with all VisaPure models
        Yes

      • Benefits

        Type of skin
        For all skin types with enlarged pores

      • Ease of use

        Easy to clean
        Yes
        Waterproof
        Can be used in the shower
        Use with cleansing product
        Yes
        Replacement
        Easy click-on brush head
        Recommended replacement
        Every 3 months

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Based on a test with the deep pore brush in Korea (2014)