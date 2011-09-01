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    Lumea Precision IPL hair removal system

    SC2002/00

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    Prevent hair regrowth

    Philips Lumea IPL hair removal system works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair all over the body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day.

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    Lumea Precision IPL hair removal system

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    Prevent hair regrowth

    To enjoy smooth skin every day on face and body

    • For use on body, face
    • 15 minutes to treat lower legs
    • Lifetime <gt/>100.000 light pulses
    • Cordless design
    Enjoy smooth skin every day

    Enjoy smooth skin every day

    Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence the hair sheds naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment regularly will keep your skin smooth everyday.

    Effortlessly effective

    Effortlessly effective

    Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as two bi-weekly treatments, with optimal hair-free results achieved after four to five bi-weekly treatments. To maintain these results, simply repeat treatment every four to six weeks. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth.

    Adapted for safe use in the comfort of your own home

    Adapted for safe use in the comfort of your own home

    Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 1,500 volunteers.

    Even on sensitive skin and sensitive body areas

    Even on sensitive skin and sensitive body areas

    Philips Lumea has five adjustable light energy settings to ensure gentle but effective treatment. Used correctly, Philips Lumea's IPL treatment is safe and gentle to use even on sensitive skin and sensitive body areas.The treatment time and battery recharge frequency depends on chosen energy setting and the application area.

    Cordless convenience

    Cordless convenience

    Lumea’s unique cordless design is perfect for treating the areas you want, when you want.

    No replacement parts needed

    No replacement parts needed

    Philips Lumea is a complete solution that comes ready to work right out of the box. More importantly, it does not require any replacement lamps or gels.

    Application areas

    Application areas

    Use with confidence to remove hair on face (upper lip, chin and sideburns) and body parts including legs, underarm, bikini area, stomach and arms.

    Specially designed to provide extra protection for face

    Specially designed to provide extra protection for face

    The precision attachment is specially designed for facial application. It includes an extra integrated light filter that provides additional protection for the face. The smaller application area is convenient for using on the upper lip and other hard-to-reach areas.

    Suitable hair and skin types

    Suitable hair and skin types

    Philips Lumea works effectively on (naturally) dark blonde, brown and black hairs. As with other light-based treatments, Philips Lumea is NOT effective on red, light-blonde or white/grey hair. Philips Lumea is also NOT suitable for very dark skin.

    Technical Specifications

    • Application areas

      Body areas
      • Legs
      • Arms
      • Armpits
      • Belly
      • Bikini
      Face areas
      • Upper lip
      • Chin
      • Sideburns

    • Safety and adjustable settings

      Integrated UV filter
      Protects skin from UV light
      5 light energy settings
      Adjustable to your skin type
      Integrated safety system
      Prevent unintentional flashing

    • Application mode

      Step and Flash
      For treatment on curvy areas
      Corded / cordless use
      Cordless

    • Power

      Charging time
      100 min
      Voltage
      100-240 V
      Running time
      Min. 320 flashes

    • Technical specifications

      High performance lamp
      Delivers <gt/> 80,000 flashes

    • Attachments

      Body attachment (3cm2)
      For use below the neckline
      Precision attachment (2cm2)
      For safe application on face

    • Service

      Warranty
      2 years global warranty

    • Items included

      Instructions for use
      • Demo DVD
      • Quick Start Guide
      • User manual
      Charger
      Multi voltage charger
      Storage
      Beauty case

    • Application time

      Lower leg
      8 min
      Armpit
      1 min
      Bikini line
      1 min
      Face areas
      1 min

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