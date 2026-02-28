2 year warranty
Discontinued
SA3CNT16K/12
Enjoy great applications from the Android Market. Just click on the icon on your GoGear to connect to the Android Market via Wi-Fi, and start your search for apps published by trusted third-party providers. Download games, tools and e-books, or apps to personalize your GoGear – for free or for a small sum. The clear, easy-to-use interface lets you browse intuitively through applications which can be sorted according to rating, category or popularity. Download apps directly to your GoGear and enjoy them instantly. GoGear makes life on-the-go an exhilarating journey.
Philips' innovative FullSound technology faithfully restores sonic details to compressed MP3 music, dramatically enriching and enhancing it, so you can experience CD music without any distortion. Based on an audio post-processing algorithm, FullSound combines Philips' renowned expertise in music reproduction with the power of the latest generation Digital Signal Processor (DSP). The result is fuller bass with more depth and impact, boosted voice and instrument clarity, and rich detail. Rediscover your compressed MP3 music in true-to-life sound that will touch your soul and move your feet.
Surround for movies is an advanced audio technology that directly analyzes each sound source in a movie or video soundtrack to recreate a natural soundstage with sound elements that are individually and precisely localized. The processed sound elements are then directly delivered to each ear via in-ear headphones. Surround for movies generates a natural acoustical space based on the actual content of the soundtrack. The result puts the listener right in the middle of the action for an immersive surround experience - just as the film's sound engineer had intended.
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