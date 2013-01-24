Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Shaver series 9000

Wet and dry electric shaver

S9511/23
Overall rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Perfection in every pass Perfection in every pass Perfection in every pass
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Shaver series 9000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    S9511/23
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Perfection in every pass

    The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptionally coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest result. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Shaver series 9000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    Perfection in every pass

    The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptionally coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest result. See all benefits

    Perfection in every pass

    The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptionally coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest result. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Shaver series 9000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    Perfection in every pass

    The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptionally coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest result. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all series-shavers

      Perfection in every pass

      Cuts up to 20% more hair* in a single pass

      • V-Track Precision Blades
      • 50 min cordless use/1h charge
      • SmartClick beard styler
      • SmartClean System Plus
      Blades perfectly guide hairs into position for a close shave

      Blades perfectly guide hairs into position for a close shave

      Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

      Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

      Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

      Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

      Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

      Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

      Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

      Personalize your shave by choosing between three settings

      Personalize your shave by choosing between three settings

      Choose between 3 modes to customize your shave: Sensitive – for a gentle, yet thorough shave. Normal – for a thorough, everyday shave. Fast – for a quick shave that saves you time.

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

      Keep your shaver like new with SmartClean

      Keep your shaver like new with SmartClean

      At the touch of a button SmartClean PLUS cleans, lubricates, dries and charges your shaver, so it’ll perform at its best every day.

      Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

      Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

      Change your look with the SmartClick Beard Styler attachment. Choose from 5 length settings to create anything from a perfect stubble look to a short, neatly trimmed beard. Rounded tips and combs are designed to prevent skin irritation.

      Intuitive icons make the functions easy to use

      Intuitive icons make the functions easy to use

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 5-level battery and travel lock indicators - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator

      50 minutes cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

      50 minutes cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

      Our advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: charge for one hour and you’ll get 50 minutes of running time, or do a quick charge for one full shave. All 9000 Series Shavers contain a powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. They are designed to operate only in cordless mode, to ensure you’ll always be safe when shaving with water, even under the shower.

      With 2 year guarantee

      With 2 year guarantee

      We back this Philips shaver with a 2-year guarantee. Our 9000 Series Shavers are designed for performance and durability, promising you an extremely close shave time after time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • V-Track Precision Blade System
        • Super Lift & Cut Action
        Contour following
        8-direction ContourDetectHeads
        SkinComfort
        AquaTec Wet & Dry
        Personal Comfort Settings
        Sensitive-Normal-Fast settings

      • Accessories

        SmartClean PLUS
        • Cleans
        • Dries
        • Charges
        • Lubricates
        • Cleaning cartridge (included)
        SmartClick
        Beard styler
        Pouch
        Travel pouch

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Display
        • 5 level battery indicator
        • Cleaning indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        • Travel lock indicator

      • Design

        Color
        Dark Caramel
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        50 min / 17 shaves
        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • Charge 1 hour for 50 min use
        • Quick charge for 1 shave
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W
        Maximum power consumption
        9  W

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH90

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • SmartClean Plus
      • Cleaning cartridge
      • SmartClick beard styler
      • Luxurious pouch

      Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Cuts up to 20% more hair - versus SensoTouch