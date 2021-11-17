2 year warranty
Discontinued
Perfection in every pass
The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptionally coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest result.
V-Track Precision Blades
50 min cordless use/1h charge
SmartClick beard styler
SmartClean System Plus
Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.
Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.
Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.
4.4
of 5
69
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
My Philip
17/11/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
IT'S THE BEST SHAVER
This shaver is the best I have had it shaves so close and is so easy to use. I am happy to recommend it .
Pros
It shaves close, it is easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2020-10-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2020-10-17
Gordons2
12/10/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great Shaver
Good close shave battery indicator awesome, Cleaner very efficient only down side how often do I have to use the wet electric cleaner
Pros
Great shave good cleaner sterilidrt
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2020-09-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2020-09-12
Philishave man
02/10/2021
United Kingdom
My best Philips shaver so far
Have been using Philishaves, as they used to be called, for over 50 years, apart from a short and unsuccesful dalliance with a foil shaver in the 1980’s. The quality and comfort of the shaving experience has consistently improved over that time, particularly the last 10 years. For me, this shaver is the pinnacle, so far, and I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend this to any Philishave devotee, but would caution against opting for the much more expensive (provided that you shop around) Prestige series, unless they are convinced that they need it’s digital fancies, which add nothing to the actual shave.
Pros
Excellent close and gentle shave, with choice of settings to suit you.
Cons
None, unless you need digital charging
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2021-06-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2021-06-02
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023
Cuts up to 20% more hair - versus SensoTouch