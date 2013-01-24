Cleansing brush for deep, gentle cleansing & less irritation

The cleansing brush is designed for deep, gentle cleansing together with your choice of cleanser. 32,000 active bristles help massage and cleanse skin, removing dirt, cleaning pores and boosting radiance. Based on consumer tests at an independent clinical test agency, subject report less irritation, smoother skin and a more comfortable shave when using a cleansing brush. We recommend using the brush pre-shaving to enhance your shaving results: 91 % of subjects experienced less skin irritation when shaving with Philips S7000 with cleansing brush*.