Show your style
Click-on Beard Styler complements your Philips SensoTouch or arcitec electric shaver, so you can create the style you want. See all benefits
The beard & moustache comb allows you to maintain a perfect beard up to 5mm.
Turn your shaver into a trimmer in 2 easy steps. 1. Lift the shaving head out of the shaver; 2. Click on the Beard Styler.
Simply remove the comb to use the precision trimmer with a 0.5mm stubble setting.
The Click-on Beard Styler is designed to trim whiskers extremely short while still protecting your skin.
The SmartClick beard styler attachment is compatible with all shaver ranges with SmartClick system.
