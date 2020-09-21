ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Single Product Shot
  • Single Product Shot

Discontinued

StyleShaver QS6161/32 Waterproof shaver & styler

QS6161/32

5

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

See all benefits

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

21/09/2020

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Best product trimming to shaving!

This is the best product I have ever had for shaving, it is very easy to use, carry, and charge. Used for trimming and shaving. I wish if they still sell the same product, I would buy the same product again. Unfortunately, I was searching for a similar product, but I could not find anything even closer, not even its accessories/parts were available. I hope they make a new one very similar to this one, (All in one product).

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 8000 QS6161/34 Waterproof shaver & styler

Date of Use 2018-09-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 8000 QS6161/34 Waterproof shaver & styler

Date of Use 2018-09-21

09/04/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Exellent

Excellent and best quality. I recommend this to all folks.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6161/32 Waterproof shaver & styler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6161/32 Waterproof shaver & styler

26/07/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

VERYGOOD PRODUCTS

VERYGOOD PRODUCTS i use the product for 2 hours and the battery still good regards

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 8000 QS6161/34 Waterproof shaver & styler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 8000 QS6161/34 Waterproof shaver & styler

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.