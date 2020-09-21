2 year warranty
Discontinued
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
M.Adel
21/09/2020
United Arab Emirates
Best product trimming to shaving!
This is the best product I have ever had for shaving, it is very easy to use, carry, and charge. Used for trimming and shaving. I wish if they still sell the same product, I would buy the same product again. Unfortunately, I was searching for a similar product, but I could not find anything even closer, not even its accessories/parts were available. I hope they make a new one very similar to this one, (All in one product).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 8000 QS6161/34 Waterproof shaver & styler
Date of Use 2018-09-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 8000 QS6161/34 Waterproof shaver & styler
Date of Use 2018-09-21
Khashayar
09/04/2017
United Kingdom
Exellent
Excellent and best quality. I recommend this to all folks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6161/32 Waterproof shaver & styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6161/32 Waterproof shaver & styler
MOHAMMAD
26/07/2016
United Kingdom
VERYGOOD PRODUCTS
VERYGOOD PRODUCTS i use the product for 2 hours and the battery still good regards
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 8000 QS6161/34 Waterproof shaver & styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 8000 QS6161/34 Waterproof shaver & styler