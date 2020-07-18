ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Single Product Shot
  • Single Product Shot

Discontinued

StyleShaver QS6141/32 Waterproof shaver & styler

QS6141/32

4.6

| (11) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

See all benefits

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

11

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

18/07/2020

Kuwait

Kuwait

Super AAAAA

the best shaver / trimmer i have ever brought . Highly recommended . Product fits all shaving styles into one Wish philips to market it back

Pros

safe ,durable battery,well made,high quality ,perfect for clean shaving ,suitable for baldi,well measured groomy

Cons

nothing .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 8000 QS6141/34 Waterproof shaver & styler

Date of Use 2020-01-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 8000 QS6141/34 Waterproof shaver & styler

Date of Use 2020-01-18

14/06/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Outstanding shaver and beard trimmer Wonderful!

For someone with a beard who also needs to shave, this is the very best ever made. It is tragic that it has been discontinued for some years. I have bought many attempts to try to obtain a comparable device, but all require fiddling with a set of changing heads on a single driver, which is really irritating, especially if you need the device for travelling. i really wish that some other manufacturer would make a similar product if Philips don't want to continue to manufacture it themselves.

Pros

Easy to use, reliable, Three ways of shaving/ trimming all without fiddling with extra bits.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6141/33 Waterproof shaver & styler

Date of Use 2022-06-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6141/33 Waterproof shaver & styler

Date of Use 2022-06-14

31/05/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The first one wore out so I bought another

I bought the first one as a shaver with useful occasional trimming. I changed from daily shave to weekly beard trimming. It did the job, also hair trimming, and the shaver to clean up the back of my neck. Eventually the battery did not charge so I bought another. There are several model numbers and I'm not sure which one I have, but I've had it for 5 years or more.

Pros

Trims beard and hair to different lengths and shaves where I want that.

Cons

I lost the charger on a trip abroad and there is no replacement part. The styleshaver is discontinued and I can't see an equivalent in the Philips range .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6141/32 Waterproof shaver & styler

Date of Use 2022-05-31

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6141/32 Waterproof shaver & styler

Date of Use 2022-05-31

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.