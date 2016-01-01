Search terms

Multigroom series 7000

5-in-1 Head to toe trimmer

QG3382/13
    Groom your beard, hair and body with this showerproof all-in-one trimmer. 5 different attachments give you the freedom to create different styles from head to toe, while turbo power helps you trim through thick hair­ evenly and gently. See all benefits

    Groom your beard, hair and body with this showerproof all-in-one trimmer. 5 different attachments give you the freedom to create different styles from head to toe, while turbo power helps you trim through thick hair­ evenly and gently. See all benefits

    Groom your beard, hair and body with this showerproof all-in-one trimmer. 5 different attachments give you the freedom to create different styles from head to toe, while turbo power helps you trim through thick hair­ evenly and gently. See all benefits

      All-in-one beard, hair & body trimmer

      5 in 1 showerproof trimmer for maximum versatility

      • 2 attachments & 3 combs
      • cordless, showerproof
      • skin-friendly blades
      • 50mins cordless use/1h charge

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Showerproof and easy cleaning

      • Create the look you want

        Number of length settings
        18 integrated length settings
        Styling tools
        • Trimmer
        • Bodyshaver
        • 18-setting beard&stubble comb
        • 18-setting hairclipper comb
        • 10-setting body comb
        Number of attachments/combs
        2 attachments & 3 combs
        Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
        • Moustache
        • Long beard
        • Short beard
        • Stubble look
        • Sharp lines
        • Detailed styling
        • Goatee

      • Trimming performance

        Turbo power button
        For increased performance
        Skin-friendly blades
        For a gentle trim

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Handle
        Easy grip

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Charging indicator
        • Battery full indicator
        • Battery low indicator

      • Design

        Color
        Black with brushed chrome frame

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Storage pouch
        Oil in pack
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge
        Run time
        50 minutes

