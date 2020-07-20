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Discontinued

Multigroom series 50008-in-1 Head to toe trimmer

QG3362/23

3.7

| (26) Reviews

All-in-one beard, hair & body trimmer

Groom your beard, hair and body with this waterproof all-in-one trimmer. 8 different attachments give you the freedom to create different styles from head to toe, while turbo power helps you trim through thick hair­ evenly and gently.

See all benefits

8 in 1 waterproof trimmer for maximum versatility

All-in-one beard, hair & body trimmer

  • 4 attachments & 4 combs

  • cordless, fully washable

  • high-performance blade

  • 50mins cordless use/1h charge

Trim your face, neck and sideburns to complete your look

Use the full size metal trimmer without a comb to complete your style and get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard.

18 adjustable lengths (1-18 mm) for an even beard or stubble

Trim your beard to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The beard & stubble comb offers 18 length settings from 1mm to 18mm, with precisely 1mm between each setting.

Define sharp lines around your beard or goatee

Create fine lines, contours and details to define or change your style.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

26

Reviews

20/07/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Definitely worth the price

I bought this product about a month ago and thus far it is working very well for shaving face, head, and body hair. It could be improved for having longer battery, but consodering the price it is really good.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 5000 QG3362/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer

Date of Use 2019-06-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 5000 QG3362/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer

Date of Use 2019-06-20

10/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great shaver for the price

I bought this to replace another trimmer I had previously, this trimmer lacks the vacuum part the other trimmer had but trims a lot better otherwise. Some attachments are difficult to clean and maintain but otherwise great product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 5000 QG3362/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 5000 QG3362/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer

20/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent blades

I have just bought my 2nd kit. On my first kit the battery has failed after 3 years. Other than that it was all good.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 5000 QG3362/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 5000 QG3362/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer

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