2 year warranty
Discontinued
QG3362/23
All-in-one beard, hair & body trimmer
Groom your beard, hair and body with this waterproof all-in-one trimmer. 8 different attachments give you the freedom to create different styles from head to toe, while turbo power helps you trim through thick hair evenly and gently.
4 attachments & 4 combs
cordless, fully washable
high-performance blade
50mins cordless use/1h charge
Use the full size metal trimmer without a comb to complete your style and get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard.
Trim your beard to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The beard & stubble comb offers 18 length settings from 1mm to 18mm, with precisely 1mm between each setting.
Create fine lines, contours and details to define or change your style.
3.7
of 5
26
Reviews
Kiyaa
20/07/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Definitely worth the price
I bought this product about a month ago and thus far it is working very well for shaving face, head, and body hair. It could be improved for having longer battery, but consodering the price it is really good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 5000 QG3362/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer
Date of Use 2019-06-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 5000 QG3362/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer
Date of Use 2019-06-20
savagebyname
10/03/2018
United Kingdom
Great shaver for the price
I bought this to replace another trimmer I had previously, this trimmer lacks the vacuum part the other trimmer had but trims a lot better otherwise. Some attachments are difficult to clean and maintain but otherwise great product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 5000 QG3362/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 5000 QG3362/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer
Ant22
20/09/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent blades
I have just bought my 2nd kit. On my first kit the battery has failed after 3 years. Other than that it was all good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 5000 QG3362/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 5000 QG3362/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer