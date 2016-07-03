2 year warranty
Discontinued
All-in-one beard & detail trimmer
Try out different beard, mustache and sideburn styles with this all-in-one trimmer. 3 attachments give you the possibility to easily try many different looks.
2 attachments & 1 comb
cordless, fully washable
skin-friendly blades
60mins cordless use/10h charge
Use the full size trimmer without a comb to complete your style and get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard.
Trim your beard to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The beard & stubble comb offers 18 length settings from 1mm to 18mm, with precisely 1mm between each setting.
Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.
4.0
of 5
13
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
mohames
03/07/2016
United Kingdom
good
Good ............................................ ..............................
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3322/13 3-in-1 Beard and Detail trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3322/13 3-in-1 Beard and Detail trimmer
sidd
04/06/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
value for money
Value for money, easy to use n clean, nice sleek design
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3322/13 3-in-1 Beard and Detail trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3322/13 3-in-1 Beard and Detail trimmer
Paul123
03/06/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Brilliant and affordable
For the price, I wasn't expected a great beard trimmer - but it actually puts my old one to shame. This trims my beard better, I can use it in the shower and it looks better. What was a purchase for just one component has turned into one of the best buys in a long time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3322/13 3-in-1 Beard and Detail trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3322/13 3-in-1 Beard and Detail trimmer