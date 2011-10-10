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Discontinued

Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit

QG3190/00

3.7

| (7) Reviews

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

7

Reviews

1

10/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Simplicity

This is a great product for keeping a clean cut look for hair and face. It's easily charged and the storage stand is excellent for keeping all the attachments in the same place. The guards are all easily adjustable for varying trimming length and the additional heads also come in handy. The fact that it can be used wet is also a great feature. As with all trimmers keeping them clean is important to performance and this doesn't disappoint. All the heads are easily cleaned and can be taken apart for more thorough cleaning. All in all this is an affordable, reliable and high performance trimmer that's just as good for use in the home as well as for when you're on the move.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit

30/07/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Gud Performance

I am using this one since last 6 years and its works cool, but now this stop works and need to repair but I couldn't get any assisting video to open this trimmer in order to change the rechargable battery.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit

23/04/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good Item

Good Item. Delivered Quickly. Packaged Well. Would Buy Again.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit

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