PerfectCare 7000 Series

Steam generator iron

PSG7028/36
    PerfectCare 7000 Series is designed for your comfort and convenience. Easy to handle with detachable water tank and powerful steam to achieve great results, faster. We guarantee no burns, on all ironable garments thanks to OptimalTEMP. See all benefits

      Fast and powerful

      with large detachable water tank

      • Max 7.5 bar pressure
      • Up to 500 g steam boost
      • 1.8L detachable watertank
      • Carry lock
      Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

      The automatic shut off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

      Carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

      Easy and efficient descaling system for lasting performance

      Easy and efficient descaling system for lasting performance

      Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime, and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow out.

      Guaranteed no burns

      Guaranteed no burns

      Even if you’re multi-tasking or get distracted, you’ll never burn your clothes. Thanks to our OptimalTEMP technology, we promise this steam generator iron will never burn any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

      No settings to change

      No settings to change

      Save a step in your weekly ironing routine. You won’t need to separate fabrics or change settings and wait for the temperature to change anymore. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, you iron everything from your denim jeans to delicate silks without adjusting the temperature. It does it all for you automatically, and immediately.

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      When you need to tackle tough creases with ease, rely on our continuous steam to do the hard work for you. Watch those creases melt away when you use an extra boost of steam where you need it. And it’s perfect when you want to steam vertical curtains or refresh hanging clothes.

      Large 1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

      Large 1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

      1.8-liter transparent tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light and you can refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.

      SteamGlide Advanced soleplate, ultimate gliding & durability

      SteamGlide Advanced soleplate, ultimate gliding & durability

      Our superior SteamGlide Advanced soleplate delivers smooth gliding performance on any fabric. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a aluminum, and our patented 6-layer coating with its advanced titanium layer effortlessly glides on any fabric for the fastest results.

      Light weight and comfortable iron to handle

      Light weight and comfortable iron to handle

      The iron is amazingly light and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain. Its minimal weight also makes it easy and effective for vertical steaming of curtains and hanging clothes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technology

        Cyclonic steam chamber
        Yes
        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes
        No burns
        Yes
        No temperature settings needed
        Yes
        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 120  g/min
        Power
        2100  W
        Pressure
        Max 7.5 bar
        Ready to use
        2  min
        Steam boost
        Up to 500  g
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Easy to use

        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Soleplate gliding performance
        5  stars
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Advanced
        Water tank capacity
        1800  ml
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Drip Stop
        Yes
        Hose length
        1.7  m
        Power cord length
        1.65  m
        Ready to use
        Light indicator
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        5  stars
        Heat up time
        2  min
        Water low indicator
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Easy De-calc
        Descaling reminder
        Light

      • Storage

        Cord storage
        Velcro fix

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        31.5 x 31.5 x47.5  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        24 x 27.5 x 42  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        5.3  kg
        Weight of iron
        0.8  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        3.85  kg

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving*
        20  %
        Product packaging
        100% recycable
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Bazaarvoice_DA_GC_PSG

        Perfect Care 7000 Series
        7.5bar_1.8L detach.watertank

      • General specifications

        Hose storage
        Compartment
        Safety carry Lock
        Yes
        Auto shut-off
        Yes

