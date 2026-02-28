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2 year warranty

All series

  • Fast and powerful
  • Fast and powerful
  • Fast and powerful
  • Fast and powerful
  • Fast and powerful
  • Fast and powerful
  • Fast and powerful
  • Fast and powerful
  • Fast and powerful
  • Fast and powerful
  • Fast and powerful
  • Fast and powerful
  • Fast and powerful
  • Fast and powerful
  • Fast and powerful
  • Fast and powerful

Discontinued

PerfectCare 7000 SeriesSteam generator iron

PSG7028/36

1 award

Fast and powerful

PerfectCare 7000 Series is designed for your comfort and convenience. Easy to handle with detachable water tank and powerful steam to achieve great results, faster. We guarantee no burns, on all ironable garments thanks to OptimalTEMP.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

with large detachable water tank

Fast and powerful

  • Max 7.5 bar pressure

  • Up to 500 g steam boost

  • 1.8L detachable watertank

  • Carry lock

Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

The automatic shut off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

Carry lock for safe and easy transport

Carry lock for safe and easy transport

Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

Easy and efficient descaling system for lasting performance

Easy and efficient descaling system for lasting performance

Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime, and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow out.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Disclaimers

  1. up to 30% energy savings based on IEC 603311, compared to FastCare Compact in max. temp