2 year warranty
Discontinued
PSG7028/36
Fast and powerful
PerfectCare 7000 Series is designed for your comfort and convenience. Easy to handle with detachable water tank and powerful steam to achieve great results, faster. We guarantee no burns, on all ironable garments thanks to OptimalTEMP.
Ironing brand
Max 7.5 bar pressure
Up to 500 g steam boost
1.8L detachable watertank
Carry lock
The automatic shut off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.
Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.
Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime, and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow out.
Awards
Reviews
up to 30% energy savings based on IEC 603311, compared to FastCare Compact in max. temp