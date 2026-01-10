Add sharp and even definition to your final look

The trimmer’s multi-comb set comes with 26 length settings from 0.5mm up to 20mm in precise up to 0.2mm increments, so you can style your beard long or short. The detail trimmer’s narrow design also gives added precision to create sharp lines and fine details, while the metal trimmer cleans your cheeks, chin and neck to get your beard exactly how you like it.