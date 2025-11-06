MG3930/15
One tool, easy & efficient styling
Designed for versatility & efficiency. With 7 attachments, self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting precision, and rounded tips for gentler trimming, the trimmer gives you the versatility to efficiently tackle all your grooming needs.See all benefits
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Our trimmer comes with 7 tools so you can trim and style your facial hair and clip your hair, conveniently covering all your grooming needs.
The trimmer's blades and beard combs create clean, straight lines for your ideal look with ease.
Attach the hair clipping comb and choose from the different length settings to easily maintain your hairstyle at home.
The trimmer is designed to remove unwanted nose and ear hair gently and comfortably, helping you avoid nicks and cuts.
Self-sharpening steel blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required. Non-corrosive blades also make it easy to clean.
Select from the 3 to 7mm length settings to craft your desired look to the length you want.
Our unique blade technology with rounded tips is designed to be gentle on skin, delivering a comfortable trimming experience.
Our ergonomic grip makes the device easy to hold and maneuver, providing you with the comfort and control you need to perfect your look.
Our durable battery delivers up to 60 minutes of runtime, for a powerful, continual trimming experience.
The light indicator keeps you fully informed of your battery status, when it’s charging, ensuring you're always ready for your next grooming session.
Remove the head of your trimmer and rinse it under the tap for a quick, easy clean. Then make sure to dry it before putting it back on the handle.
Power
Design
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Ease of use
Summary
Styling tools
Combs
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