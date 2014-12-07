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Discontinued

MCM2150 Micro music system

MCM2150/05

4.4

| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

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Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Motorized CD loader for convenience access

A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

07/12/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great stereo love it

Best on the market thanks philips best features and sound

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system

20/11/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really nice sound

Excellent for my Bedroom, next to the TV. Very easy to setup, cool design and impressive sound. I mean, this little thing has alot of punch for its size! The dome tweeters really do theyr job, and the bass is nice and smooth but also powerful. Just like i want it. The USB direct its a must these days, works perfect. The display could have been more complex, and the RDS system is missing. But this are minor things.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system

29/12/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use

Set up was easy to do. Pleasure playing my cd's with sound quality excellent. Being a bit of a rocker volume at its highest is sufficient to blow the roof off - great

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM2150 Micro music system

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