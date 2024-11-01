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  • Upgrade. Drive. Enjoy. Upgrade. Drive. Enjoy. Upgrade. Drive. Enjoy.

    Car lights LED-FOG [≈PS24W/PSX24W]

    11086U2500CX

    Upgrade. Drive. Enjoy.

    Upgrade your vehicle's headlights with the Philips Ultinon Access LED range. These bulbs are as quick and easy to install as halogen lamps! Enhance your lighting with 80% extra brightness** and enjoy the latest LED technology in your car.

    See all benefits

    Car lights LED-FOG [≈PS24W/PSX24W]

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    Upgrade. Drive. Enjoy.

    Quick, easy installation

    • Type of lamp: PS24W/PSX24W
    • Direct-fit LED bulb
    • Compact design
    • 6000 K cool white light
    • Number of bulbs: 2

    Plug-and-play installation

    With Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs, installation is so quick and easy that retrofitting them is child’s play! There's no need for compatibility checks or adapter rings: Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs come with an ultra- compact body and an integrated IEC 60061 compatible base. Their direct-fit design features the same footprint as halogen bulbs, enabling straightforward installation in tight spaces. They fit easily into vehicles equipped with PS24W and PSX24W-type bulbs and ensure broad compatibility with most vehicle models*.

    Better light-beam performance than halogen

    Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs are designed to offer better light-beam performance than halogen bulbs in a compact, universal design. Using the latest innovations in LED technology, they provide the same luminous flux as standard ECE halogen bulbs but significantly improve beam performance using less energy. Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs provide drivers with better on-road vision, making it easier to spot obstacles and drive more safely.

    Automotive-standards compliant

    Technologically advanced, Philips lighting has been renowned in the automotive industry for over 100 years. Aware that the performance of our products depends on their compatibility with the demands of today's automotive environment, we design our products as closely as possible to industry standards. Our Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs comply with EMI standards for electromagnetic interference. Precision-engineered to withstand the rigors of modern automotive life, our bulbs won't disrupt the operation of other vehicle components.

    Long-lasting performance

    Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs are rigorously tested and checked to ensure long-term durability and long-lasting performance. Our range offers up to four times the life of a comparable halogen bulb and homogeneous light throughout the bulb’s lifespan. The Philips warranty policy covers Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs. Enjoy the best of today’s technology with Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Product highlight
      Direct-fit LED bulb
      Expected benefits
      Quick, easy installation

    • Product description

      Application
      Front fog
      Base
      PG20-3/7
      Designation
      LED PS24W/PSX24W 11086 U2500 12V 6W CX
      Designation LED Type
      [≈PS24W/PSX24W]
      Lifespan
      2000 hours
      Marking ECE
      no
      Operating Temperature
      -40°C / +85°C
      Range
      Ultinon Access FL
      Technology
      LED
      Type
      PS24W, PSX24W
      Ingress protection rating (IP)
      IP65 (in headlamp)
      Homologation ECE R37
      no
      Homologation ECE R10
      yes
      Polarity free
      yes
      Homologation
      no
      Diameter
      41.4 mm
      Height
      48.4 mm

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      750 lm
      Color temperature
      6000 K

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      6W
      Voltage
      12V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      11086U2500CX
      Ordering code
      02978250

    • Logistic data

      Quantity in box
      2 pcs

    • Packaging Data

      Packing
      Box
      EAN1
      8719018029799
      EAN3
      8719018029805
      Packaging type
      CX

    • Packed product information

      Net weight per piece
      16  g
      Length [cm]
      9.5 cm
      Width [cm]
      4.7 cm
      Height [cm]
      7.9 cm
      Net weight per pack
      32 g
      Gross weight
      61 g

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      20.2  cm
      Width
      10.5  cm
      Height
      10  cm
      Packing
      Carton
      Quantity
      4 sets / 8 pcs
      Gross weight per outerpack
      0.53 Kg

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    • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements. The lamps are not permitted for use on public roads.
    • * Compared to minimum legal requirement. Applies to H4, H7. May vary depending on car model & bulb type.
    • ** 2-year warranty. Visit philips.com/auto-warranty to know more about our warranty policy.
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